Fernando Botero Death Reason? Colombian Artist Fernando Botero Passed Away At 91

Today we are going to provide you with information regarding Fernando Botero. We would like to tell you all that people from all across the world are searching for these men. People have started asking many questions about Fernando Botero, who is Fernando Botero, his family, his future, and even his net worth. If you are also excited to know about Fernando Botero, then let us tell you that we have collected all the information related to Fernando Botero for you. Stay with us till the end of the article and learn about Fernando Botero.

First of all, let’s start with who Fernando Botero is. Let us tell you that Fernando Botero is known as a Colombian figurative artist and sculptor and he was born in Medellin. His signature style is also known as “Boterismo”. Based on his artistic talent, he won his first prize at the Salón de Artistas Colombianos in 1958. In 1973 he started making his Sattus in Paris. And within no time his work was recognized by people all over the world due to which his name became famous all over the world. In 2012 he received the Lifetime Achievement in Contemporary Sculpture Award at the International Sculpture Centre.

Fernando Botero Death Reason?

But do you know that he has bid goodbye to all of us? Yes, it is true that Fernando Botero has died. He took his last breath on 15 September 2023 at the age of 91. We know that you are as saddened by his death as his family is. Because he was a very good artist who made a name for himself in the hearts of people through his art. Saying goodbye to this world, he has left behind his own identity due to which people will always remember him. Even today his image is visible in the paintings made by him.

Talking about the cause of death of Fernando Botero, it has come to light that Fernando Botero was ill for a very long time and the cause of his illness and even the cause of his death was asthma. He tried hard to fight his disease but he could not win the battle and he died. As soon as people came to know about this, they also shared some of his pictures on their social media accounts in his memory, in which people wrote that he was the only person who explained to us the true meaning of art. We pray that God rests the soul of Fernando Botero.