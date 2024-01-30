Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5: Total Income Report

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s film sees a massive dip on Monday, mints Rs 126.50 cr. Good day, Today a news has come stating about the box office collection of Hrithik Roshan starred movie Fighter. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news.

On Monday, the box office collection for the film “Fighter,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, experienced a significant decline, reaching Rs 126.50 crore. “Fighter” is trailing behind “War,” Hrithik Roshan’s 2019 film directed by Siddharth Anand, in terms of box office collection. The aerial action film “Fighter,” featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, experienced a significant drop in its box office collections on the fifth day, commonly known as Monday.

The film had earned Rs 22.50 crore on its initial Thursday, Rs 39.50 crore on its opening Friday, Rs 27.50 crore on its first Saturday, and Rs 29 crore on its first Sunday. Initial estimates on the film trading portal Sacnilk suggest that the movie made approximately Rs 8 crore on its first Monday. As of its first Monday, “Fighter” is estimated to have achieved a total India box office collection of around Rs 126.50 crore. The film recorded an overall 12.70 percent occupancy in its Hindi shows on Monday. Regions displaying high theatrical occupancy for the film include Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Kolkata, and Lucknow.



Nevertheless, “Fighter” is still trailing behind “War,” Hrithik Roshan’s 2019 film directed by Siddharth Anand. “War” accumulated a total of Rs 159.70 crore during its opening weekend of five days. On a positive note, “Fighter” has surpassed the box office performances of films like “Bang Bang” (Rs 90.13 crore), “Agneepath” (Rs 78.80 crore), and “Krrish 3” (Rs 72.80 crore). Film critic and trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), commented on the decline in the film’s box office collections on Monday, stating: “Regrettably, Fighter faces a significant setback on Monday. Hrithik Roshan will need to await another film for a taste of success.

Restricting its appeal to the urban audience is no longer sustainable. At this pace, Fighter may encounter challenges reaching the 175 or 200 crore mark as a lifetime achievement. The Fighter chapter seems to have concluded.” Within five days of its theatrical release worldwide, the film has crossed the Rs 225 crore mark at the box office. “Fighter” achieved Rs 36.04 crore on its first day, Rs 64.57 crore on its second day, Rs 56.19 crore on its third day, Rs 52.74 crore on its fourth day, and Rs 16.33 crore on its fifth day.

This cumulative performance has resulted in a total global earnings of Rs 225.87 crore, according to film critic and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. “Fighter” boasts an IMDb rating of 7.9/10 and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Jointly funded by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Studios, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Talat Aziz, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in significant roles. This marks the inaugural collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. “Fighter” touches upon significant events like the Pulwama attack, Balakot airstrike, and India-Pakistan border clashes in 2019. The narrative also emphasizes the courage and sacrifices made by the Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the line of duty.