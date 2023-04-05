Filipino: Family of Five killed in Massive Fire From Overcharged Electric Vehicle

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that five members of the family have passed away recently in a fire. This tragic incident happened in Pozorrubio, Pangasinan at midnight on 3 April 2023. Since the news has come on the internet. As soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions hit the headlines on the internet as no one thought that they would lose their lives like this. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, Five members of the family died in a fire that destroyed their house in Pozorruvbio. The fatalities have been identified as Mark Villanueva, 34, his wife Dixie, 36 and their three kids aged six and two and none year. Five other occupants of the house survived the blaze, as per the Fire Officer 3 Christian Versil of the Pozorrubio fire bureau. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by this news and now they are very curious to know about whole information about the news.

Family of Five Killed in Massive Fire

Verosil started the fire, which began at around 12:10 am, and destroyed two other houses. The blaze has been announced under control at around 2:58 am. Probers have yet to resolve the reason for the fire, which they said destroyed some p9 million worth of property.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing of the incident.