FIN vs SMR Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Lineup Finland vs San Marino Euro Qualifiers

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting and big news for football lovers. Because the best Euro Qualifiers league is all set to entertain its fans with two amazing teams. This match is going to be played between Finland vs San Marino. Both team players are ready to face each other in the match as they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. Now fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

Currently, all the fans are super excited about the match as they know that it will be very amazing and entertaining. So now fans’ wait is going to be lover super soon as only a few hours left of the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Euro Qualifiers match between Finland vs San Marino will be played at Helsinki Olympic Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now football lovers will be super keen to know about the match details like team, date, day, venue, time, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Finland (FIM) vs San Marino (SMR)

League: Euro Qualifiers

Date: 19th June 2023

Day: Monday

Time:09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Helsinki Olympic Stadium

Finland (FIM) Possible Playing 11:1.Jesse Joronen, 2. Nikolai Alho, 3. Robert Ivanov, 4. Arttu Hoskonen, 5. Richard Jensen, 6. Robert Taylor, 7. Glen Kamara, 8. Anssi Suhonen, 9. Oliver Antman, 10. Teemu Pukki, 11. Joel Pohjanpalo

San Marino (SMR) Possible Playing 11:1.Aldo Simoncini, 2. Michele Cevoli, 3. Manuel Battistini, 4. Alessandro Tosi, 5. Mirko Palazzi, 6. Alessandro Golinucci, 7. Enrico Golinucci, 8. Marcello Mularoni, 9. Adolfo Hirsch, 10. Nicola Nanni, 11. Filippo Berardi Berardi

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have wonderful players and they always give their best. This match will happen between Finland vs San Marino on 19th June 2023 at 09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT) at Helsinki Olympic Stadium. Now fans are very keen to know about the match result. The FIN team won 2 matches and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the SMR team won 0 matches and lost 3 matches. The FIN team has more chances to win the match against SMR. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.