FIO vs INT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Fiorentina vs Internazionale Serie A League

Today, we have a piece of exciting news for football lovers and for those who are waiting for the next match of the Serie A League. Yes, this league is back with its next football match and the match is going to be played between the teams: Fiorentina (FIO) and the team Internazionale (INT). Both teams have numerous fans around the world. It is set to begin to play at 01:15 am on Monday 29 January 2024 and it will take place at Stadio Artemio Franchi Football Stadium. Several questions have been raised in the people’s minds who are reaching the online platforms to get further details. Let’s continue your reading to know more and we will try to cover all the details in brief.

If we talk about the previous gameplay performances of both teams then it was superb and was most liked by the viewers. Both teams have played a total of 20 matches and both are going to play their second face-to-face match in this league. Fiorentina has faced ten wins, four draws, or six losses and the team is currently ranked in the 5th on the points table. On the other hand, Internazionale has faced sixteen wins, three draws, or a loss, and the team is currently ranked 2nd on the points table. Both teams will perform their best until the end and it makes it more interesting.

FIO vs INT (Fiorentina vs Internazionale) Match Details

Match: Fiorentina vs Internazionale (FIO vs INT)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Monday, 29th January 2024

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi

FIO vs INT (Fiorentina vs Internazionale) Starting 11

Fiorentina (FIO) Possible Starting 11 1.Pietro Terracciano, 2. Nikola Milenkovic, 3. Lucas Martinez-Quarta, 4. Cristiano Biraghi, 5. Michael Kayode, 6. Alfred Duncan, 7. Giacomo Bonaventura, 8. Jonathan Ikone, 9. Arthur Melo, 10. Josip Brekalo, 11. Lucas Beltran

Internazionale (INT) Possible Starting 11 1.Yann Sommer, 2. Stefan De Vrij, 3. Matteo Darmian, 4. Francesco Acerbi, 5. Benjamin Pavard, 6. Nicolo Barella, 7. Federico Dimarco, 8. Hakan Calhanoglu, 9. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 10. Lautaro Martinez, 11. Marcus Thuram

This upcoming match is the 21st match of both teams in this tournament and it will be live broadcast on JioCinema.

If we talk about the team winning prediction then Internazionale has more possibility to face victory in the upcoming match. However, nothing can be exactly said too early but this match will be one of the banging matches of this league. Both team's players are fine and ready to give their best. The weather is also clear and there is no chance of rain on the match day.