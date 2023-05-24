FIO vs INT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Fiorentina vs Internazionale

Hello football lovers, Today we are going to talk about the upcoming superb football match and this is the next football match of the Coppa Italia League. This match is fixed to be played between Fiorentina (FIO) and Internazionale (INT). This football match is fully set to begin at 12:30 am pm on Thursday 25 May 2023 and this match will be played at Stadio Olimpico. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. Let us know the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article, so read continuously and completely.

This is the fifth head-to-head match of both teams. Both teams played well in thier previous matches and won the heart of their fans and viewers. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams in this tournament. Fiorentina faced two wins, one draw, and two losses in thier last five matches of this tournament. On the other hand, Internazionale faced four wins and one loss in their last five matches of this tournament. It is said that INT will win this upcoming match but nothing can be said too early before the end of this match, so watch this upcoming football match.

FIO vs INT (Fiorentina vs Internazionale) Match Details

Match: Fiorentina and Internazionale

Tournament: Coppa Italia

Date: Thursday, 25 May 2023

Time: 12:30 am

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

FIO vs INT (Fiorentina vs Internazionale) Starting 11

Fiorentina (FIO) Possible Starting 11 1. Pietro Terracciano, 2. Nikola Milenkovic, 3. Igor Julio, 4. Cristiano Biraghi, 5. Domilson Dodo, 6. Gaetano Castrovilli, 7. Sofyan Amrabat, 8. Giacomo Bonaventura, 9. Josip Brekalo, 10. Nicolas Gonzalez, 11. Arthur Cabral

Internazionale (INT) Possible Starting 11 1. Andre Onana, 2. Alessandro Bastoni, 3. Danilo D’Ambrosio, 4. Stefan De Vrij, 5. Raoul Bellanova, 6. Nicolo Barella, 7. Roberto Gagliardini, 8. Robin Gosens, 9. Kristjan Asllani, 10. Romelu Lukaku, 11. Joaquin Correa

As per the exclusive reports, there is no chance of rain and the weather is also candid and beautiful on the match day and which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who has any injury and every player is ready to give their best in this football match.