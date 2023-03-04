FIO vs MIL Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips Fiorentina vs Milan

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you. A very famous and wonderful Serie A league is all set for this match. This match is going to be played between Fiorentina vs Milan. As we all know that football is one of the best games and people love this game. Now all the fans are very excited about the upcoming football match as they know that it will be more entertaining and enjoyable. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match result. Here we have more information about the FIO vs MIL match and we will share it with you in this article.

Serie A is coming back with two strong teams for entertaining its fans. Now all the players are also ready to defeat each other in the match and they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. The Serie A match between Fiorentina vs Milan will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi. If we talk about the weather of the match then the weather will be clean and there is no chance of rain during the match. So scroll down to the next page for the match details including team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details.

FIO vs MIL Live Score

Match Details

Team: Fiorentina (FIO) vs Milan (MIL)

League: Serie A

Date: 5th March 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi

Fiorentina (FIO) Possible Playing 11: 1.Pietro Terracciano, 2. Aleksa Terzic, 3. Igor Julio, 4. Lucas Martinez-Quarta, 5. Domilson Dodo, 6. Sofyan Amrabat, 7. Nicolas Gonzalez, 8. Antonin Barak, 9. Rolando Mandragora, 10. Jonathan Ikone, 11. Arthur Cabral

Milan (MIL) Possible Playing 11: 1.Ciprian Tatarusanu, 2. Theo Hernandez, 3. Pierre Kalulu, 4. Fikayo Tomori, 5. Malick Thiaw, 6. Rade Krunic, 7. Sandro Tonali, 8. Brahim Diaz, 9. Junior Messias, 10. Rafael Leao, 11. Divock Origi

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very talented and amazing and they always give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Fiorentina vs Milan on 5th March 2023 from 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT) from Stadio Artemio Franchi. If we talk about the recent match result then the FIO team won 1 match, lost 2 matches and draw 2 matches and on the other hand, the MIL team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches. As per the scoreboard, the MIL team has more chances to win the match against FIO. Let’s see who will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.