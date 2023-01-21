Who Will FIO vs TOR Serie A Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups Player & Best Picks, Fiorentina vs Torino:- Hello friends, Here we are sharing exciting news for you that once again Serie A league is going to come with amazing teams in the playground. The league is ready to entertain the viewers. The upcoming football match will take place between Fiorentina vs Torino and this match is going to be very interesting and amazing. As we all know that both teams are very famous for their gameplay. currently, all lovers must be eager to get more information about the match. Here we have more information about the match and we will also share it with you in this article. So please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned that Serie A is coming back one more time with its powerful teams. Both teams are also ready to face each other in the match as they don’t want to lose any chance to win the match. This match is going to be very entertaining and amazing as both teams have amazing gameplay. The Serie A match between Fiorentina and Torino will be played on Sunday at Stadio Artemio Franchi. If we talk about the weather of the match then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans of the football match are very curious to know about the match details including team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

FIO vs TOR Match Details

Team: Fiorentina (FIO) vs Torino (TOR)

Date: 22nd January 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

League: Serie A

Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi

FIO vs TOR Lineups Player

Fiorentina (FIO) Possible Playing 11: 1.Pietro Terracciano, 2. Nikola Milenkovic, 3. Igor Julio, 4. Cristiano Biraghi, 5. Domilson Dodo, 6. Alfred Duncan, 7. Sofyan Amrabat, 8. Giacomo Bonaventura, 9. Jonathan Ikone, 10. Cristian Kouame, 11. Luka Jovic

Torino (TOR) Possible Playing 11: 1.Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, 2. Alessandro Buongiorno, 3. Mergim Vojvoda, 4. David Zima, 5. Perr Schuurs, 6. Sasa Lukic, 7. Karol Linetty, 8. Nemanja Radonjic, 9. Valentino Lazaro, 10. Antonio Sanabria, 11. Nikola Vlasic

FIO vs TOR Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very hardworking and talented. Both team players are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Fiorentina vs Torino on 22nd January 2023 from 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT) at Stadio Artemio Franchi. The FIO team won 2 matches and lost 2 matches and draw 1 match and the TOR team won 1 match lost 1 match and draw 3 matches. But the FIO team has more chances to win the match against TOR. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.