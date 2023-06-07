FIO vs WHU Live Score Dream11 Prediction Team Fiorentina vs West Ham United UEFA Europa Conference League

Here we are going to share a piece of big and exciting news for those who love to watch football matches as one of the best and most popular UEFA Europa Conference League is coming back with its two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Fiorentina vs West Ham United. As we all know that football fans must be waiting for the match and they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that both teams are very popular among people as they always give their best for winning the trophy. Now both team players are ready for each other. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The UEFA Europa Conference League match between Fiorentina and West Ham United will be played at Eden Arena. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Football fans are keen to know about the match details like team, date, day, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Fiorentina (FIO) vs West Ham United (WHU)

League: UEFA Europa Conference League

Date: Thursday

Day: 8th June 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Eden Arena

Fiorentina (FIO) Possible Playing 11: 1.Michele Cerofolini, 2. Aleksa Terzic, 3. Lucas Martinez-Quarta, 4. Luca Ranieri, 5. Domilson Dodo, 6. Alfred Duncan, 7. Gaetano Castrovilli, 8. Sofyan Amrabat, 9. Cristian Kouame, 10. Jonathan Ikone, 11. Arthur Cabral

West Ham United (WHU) Possible Playing 11: 1. Lukasz Fabianski, 2. Angelo Ogbonna, 3. Vladimir Coufal, 4. Kurt Zouma, 5. Emerson Palmieri, 6. Declan Rice, 7. Pablo Fornals, 8. Tomas Soucek, 9. Lucas Paqueta, 10. Jarrod Bowen, 11. Danny Ings

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are famous and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Fiorentina vs West Ham United on 8th June 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Eden Arena. Now fans are inquisitive to know about the recent match result. Then the FIO team won 3 matches and the WHU also won 3 matches. It is very hard to say which team will win the match as both teams are very powerful. Let's see which team will win the match.