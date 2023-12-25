Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Karawal Nagar, 12 Fire Tenders Injured

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a godown in Karawal Nagar; 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot. Good day, Today news has come stating that a fire erupted at a warehouse in Karawal Nagar, Delhi, prompting the dispatch of 12 fire tenders to the scene. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.





On Sunday, a fire ignited at a warehouse in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar. The Delhi fire service, as reported by ANI, deployed a total of twelve fire tenders to address the situation. The origin of the fire is still under investigation, and additional information is anticipated. The incident occurred in a warehouse specializing in car mats and seat covers in the Karawal Nagar region of East Delhi.

The national capital’s fire service was notified about the significant fire at approximately 3:34 pm. Authorities are currently engaged in the ongoing cooling-off process for the area, as confirmed by a police official. At approximately 3:54 pm, a report regarding the fire near Kali Ghata road in Karawal Nagar prompted the dispatch of twelve fire tenders, as stated by a Delhi Fire Service official to ANI. Local authorities were alerted, initiating an investigation into the fire’s origin. The affected warehouse, dedicated to car mats and seat covers, spans about 500 square yards, encompassing both the ground and first floor. The official informed us that the facility was a warehouse for car mats and seat covers, constituting a building of around 500 square yards, including both the ground and first floor.



A senior police officer stated, "We have initiated an inquiry into the fire's origin, and if anyone is found responsible, appropriate police action will be taken." Currently, the precise cause of the fire remains unknown as the investigation progresses. No casualties have been reported, and the extent of property damage to the owner.

Atul Garg, the director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), reported that in 2022, the fire department received over 16,500 calls related to fires, leading to 82 deaths and 722 injuries. Garg noted that numerous factories and commercial establishments experiencing fires lacked a “No Objection Certificate” from the fire department, and their fire-safety systems were often non-operational. The majority of fire-related calls, as per Garg, occurred between April and June during the summer season, with fewer incidents reported in winter. Data indicates that between 2019 and 2020, 17,231 fire-related incidents occurred, resulting in 100 fatalities and 843 injuries.