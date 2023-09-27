Fire Breaks Out at Wedding Hall, 100 Dead, 150 injured in Northern Iraq

100 dead, 150 injured as fire breaks out at wedding hall in northern Iraq. According to authorities, a tragic fire occurred at a wedding venue in Iraq’s Nineveh province, resulting in the loss of over 100 lives and causing injuries to approximately 150 individuals. Authorities report that a fire erupted at a wedding hall in Iraq’s Nineveh province, claiming the lives of a minimum of 100 individuals while leaving 150 others injured. The fire took place in the Hamdaniya area of Iraq’s Nineveh province, which is situated just outside the city of Mosul.

This region is predominantly inhabited by Christians and is located approximately 335 kilometers (205 miles) to the northwest of the capital, Baghdad, according to authorities. Television broadcasts depicted the wedding hall engulfed in flames as the fire raged. After the fire was extinguished, all that remained were scorched metal and rubble, with individuals moving through the aftermath illuminated solely by television cameras and the glow of onlookers’ mobile phones. Survivors were brought to nearby hospitals, where they received oxygen and had their wounds bandaged. Meanwhile, their families gathered in the corridors and outside, while workers coordinated the replenishment of oxygen cylinders.

Fire Breaks Out at Wedding Hall

The casualty figure was conveyed by Saif al-Badr, the Health Ministry spokesperson, through the state-run Iraqi News Agency. Al-Badr stated that every possible effort is being exerted to offer assistance to those impacted by this unfortunate incident. According to a statement posted online by his office, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has initiated an inquiry into the fire and has directed the country’s Interior and Health authorities to provide assistance.



Najim al-Jubouri, the governor of Nineveh province, mentioned that several of the injured individuals had been moved to nearby regional hospitals. He also cautioned that there is still no definitive count of casualties from the fire, indicating that the death toll could potentially increase.



Although an official cause of the blaze has not been confirmed yet, preliminary reports from the Kurdish television news channel Rudaw indicated that fireworks at the venue might have been the initial trigger for the fire. According to civil defense officials cited by the Iraqi News Agency, they characterized the exterior of the wedding hall as adorned with extremely flammable cladding materials that were prohibited in the country.



The civil defense further explained, “The fire resulted in the structural collapse of portions of the hall due to the utilization of highly combustible and inexpensive construction materials that disintegrate within minutes when exposed to fire.” The reason for the authorization of such flammable cladding on the hall by Iraqi authorities remains unclear. However, it’s worth noting that corruption and mismanagement have persisted in the country for two decades since the US-led invasion that led to the overthrow of Saddam Hussein.



Although certain cladding materials can be manufactured using fire-resistant components, experts have noted that the types of cladding involved in incidents like the wedding hall fire were not designed to adhere to more stringent safety standards. Often, these materials were applied to buildings without incorporating any measures to impede or stop a potential fire. This situation is reminiscent of the 2017 Grenfell Fire tragedy in London, which claimed the lives of 72 individuals, marking the most significant loss of life in a fire on British soil since World War II. Similar concerns have arisen in the context of several high-rise fires in the United Arab Emirates.