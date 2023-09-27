Fire breaks out BJP Prez Nadda Evacuated From Ganesh Pandal CCTV Footage

Fire breaks out at Ganpati event in Pune, JP Nadda leaves spot. A significant blaze swept through the upper portion of the Ganpati pandal, fashioned after the renowned Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. During the ongoing Ganpati event in Pune at the Sane Guruji Tarun Mitra Mandal, a fire incident occurred on Tuesday while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda was in attendance. The fire affected the upper part of the Ganpati pandal, which had been inspired by Ujjain’s renowned Mahakal Temple. For security precautions, JP Nadda, who had come to participate in the Aarti, had to interrupt the rituals and exit midway. The fire was swiftly extinguished as heavy rainfall began. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Earlier in the day, JP Nadda toured well-known Lord Ganesh pandals in Mumbai, including Lalbaugcha Raja. Nadda initiated his Mumbai tour by paying his respects to Lord Ganesha at the Keshavji Chawl Ganeshotsav mandal in Girgaon. Following that, he visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati, joined by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar, and other notable dignitaries.

BJP Prez Nadda Evacuated From Ganesh Pandal

Fires can spread quickly, generating intense heat, smoke, and harmful gases. It’s a well-established fact that in fire incidents, most fatalities result from inhaling toxic smoke and fumes rather than burns from heat. Smoke and toxic gases reduce visibility, and inhaling them can lead to drowsiness, confusion, and eventual collapse due to asphyxiation. Therefore, taking prompt action is crucial because every second of breathable air is precious for surviving a home fire.



Here are some important steps for you and your family to remember if a fire breaks out in your home:



1. Stay calm, avoid panicking, and resist the urge to run.

2. Raise the alarm by either shouting “Fire! Fire!” or using the manual call point on your floor (for apartments).

3. If you can safely use a fire extinguisher and are trained to do so, go ahead. Otherwise, prioritize getting out, staying out, and calling the Fire Brigade at 101.

4. Use the nearest available exit route. In apartment buildings with elevators, always use the stairs and never use the lifts. Leave your belongings behind and focus on saving yourself.

5. Before leaving your floor or room, close all doors and windows if possible, after ensuring no one is left behind.

6. If closed doors or handles feel warm or if smoke obstructs your primary escape route, use an alternate one. Never open doors that are hot to the touch.

7. If you must pass through a smoke-filled area, crawl with your nose close to the floor to reach your exit.

8. If smoke, heat, or flames block your exit routes, stay in a room with the doors closed. Place a wet towel under the door, call the fire department at 101, and provide your exact location and the number of people trapped. Open a window, shout to get the attention of neighbors or firefighters, and use a brightly colored cloth or flashlight to signal for help if available.

9. Once outside, gather at your designated meeting place and send one person to call the fire department. If you can’t reach your meeting place, follow your family’s emergency communication plan.