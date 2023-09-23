Fired Staff Arrested for Blackmailing Jalandhar Kulhad Pizza Couple, MMS Video Controversy

Fired staff arrested for blackmailing Jalandhar Kulhad pizza couple. The Jalandhar Police arrested a woman who, after being terminated from her position at a pizza shop, shared a private video of her former employers. On Friday, the Jalandhar Police apprehended a woman who, following her dismissal from a pizza shop owned by an influencer couple in Jalandhar, posted private videos of her former employers on social media.

The ex-employee had reportedly demanded Rs 20,000 as ransom for a video containing explicit content. According to law enforcement, the woman was let go from the pizza shop due to her unsatisfactory performance. The arrest came following the filing of an FIR on September 20, invoking Sections 384 (extortion) and 509 (insult to a woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, along with pertinent sections of the IT Act.

The accused individual had fabricated a fraudulent Instagram account and messaged the pizza shop owner on September 7, stipulating a demand of Rs 20,000 to prevent the release of a private video featuring him and his spouse. She provided a bank account number and set a deadline for the funds to be transferred. The police successfully tracked the bank account and apprehended the woman on Friday. However, prior to her arrest, the private video featuring the pizza shop owners had already circulated widely on social media.



On Thursday, the pizza shop proprietor stated that the viral video was fabricated and generated by artificial intelligence. Following the woman’s arrest, the owner accused another unidentified individual of being the mastermind behind the extortion attempt. Additionally, he urged people not to disseminate the video any further. The police are presently conducting an investigation to determine how the detained woman obtained access to the video.



Blackmail refers to the act of using the threat to disclose either substantially accurate or false information about an individual or individuals in order to compel them to meet specific demands. This information is typically damaging and may be disclosed to the person’s family or associates rather than the public at large. Blackmail often entails the use of threats, which could be physical, psychological, or emotional in nature, as well as the threat of legal action against the victim or someone close to them. Typically, it is motivated by personal gain, such as gaining a position, money, or property. The punishment for extortion involves potential imprisonment for up to three years, a fine, or both. It’s important to note that this offense is non-bailable and can be tried by any Magistrate.



In various legal jurisdictions, blackmail is a recognized statutory offense, often resulting in criminal penalties for those found guilty. Blackmail is identified as a statutory offense in the United States, England and Wales, and Australia. The term “blackmail” has been employed as a convenient way to describe specific other offenses, although it wasn’t a term utilized in English Law until 1968.