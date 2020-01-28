First Aid Courses in Melbourne

First aid is an important skill that can come in handy at the most unexpected of times. To that end, everyone should have first aid skills, but it’s especially important for those who work in education, frail care, senior care, and other such similar settings. If you’re interested in taking a first aid course in Melbourne, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for some of the most popular first aid courses that you can take in Melbourne.

1. HLTAID001

This course is endorsed by the Australian College of Nursing and does not carry any stringent requirements. All you have to do is complete a 3 to 8-hour online teaching, followed by a one-day in-person assessment where you’ll be tested on how well you’re able to retain and apply knowledge in an emergency situation.

This course includes such basic yet critical skill such as:

CPR techniques that can be performed on infants and adults

An ability to evaluate an emergency situation like a pro

An ability to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

Application of first aid procedures for burns, bleeding and fractures

An ability to manage medical conditions like seizures, asthma and anaphylaxis

An ability to manage medical emergencies like choking, poisons, and insect or snake bites

Shock management

Infection control procedures

An ability to manage exposure to life-threatening temperatures

Basic anatomy and physiology

Assess and manage the sick and injured

Once completed, you will receive a statement of Attainment which shows that you’re certified for the following:

HLTAID001 Provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)

HLTAID002 Provide basic emergency life support (BELS)

HLTAID003 Provide first aid (supersedes HLTFA301B, HLTFA301C, HLTFA311A)

2. 22300VIC – First Aid management of anaphylaxis

As the name implies, this course is meant to equip participants with the knowledge and skills required to assist in a situation of anaphylaxis. This course is recognized by the Victorian Registration and Qualifications Authority (Vic VRQA) and it is often accompanied by a first aid course in risk minimization strategies for anaphylaxis.

3. HLTAID003 Provide first aid

This is a general first aid course that’s well-suited for work, leisure or home use. It offers a general set of first aid skills that’ll help you respond easily to emergency situations. This includes life support skills and other procedures that can be applied in a wide variety of workplace and community settings.

It’s perfect for anyone that wants to learn basic first aid skills or add a first aid certificate to their resume.

Included in this course is a full-day of practical training followed by an assessment. This is preceded by an e-learning module that takes about 3 to8 hours and can be completed in your own time moving at your own pace. Participants are required to complete the online training prior to arriving to class.

4. First Aid for Mental Health

This course is jam-packed with all the information that participants need to understand and offer assistance to sufferers of anxiety, depression, suicidality and extreme stress. It’ll equip you with the practical knowledge and skills needed to respond to extreme situations involving mental health, using real life scenarios and examples in order to gain and retain practical knowledge.

5. 22300VIC – Anaphylaxis First Aid

This particular first aid course is designed to help you respond to children and adults who experience episodes of anaphylaxis and it’s often offered in conjunction with an Asthma first aid course. It’s great for primary caregivers of young children who suffer from asthma or any other form of breathing disorder. It consists of a 1.5-hour practical training and assessment course preceded by online learning module.

6. 22282VIC – Asthma Fist Aid and Risk Management

This course is designed to help participants assist in the case of anaphylaxis emergencies or asthma attacks in the workplace or at school. It follows a detailed yet simple and easy to follow emergency management plan and asthma risk assessment. All of this is contained within a one-day online training course, followed by 1.5 hours of practical training and valuation.

Whether you’re looking to learn basic or advanced first aid skills, AustraliaWideFirstAid Melbourne offers a wide variety of first aid courses for the young and old. There are courses designed to cater to professionals in the healthcare, frail care and education industries, as well as those designed for the young minds of children.

Whether for work or study, taking a first aid course will provide you with an invaluable skill that will last you for a lifetime.