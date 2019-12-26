Five Education Trends to watch in 2020 :- Education is in constant flux, especially in this new tech-led era. Students are more tech-savvy than ever before, and education leaders have been enjoying the power of EdTech to engage with them for a number of years now. Higher Education across the world is on the verge of getting disrupted due to technology advancement.

Technology will play a key role in education, delivery, content distribution and the assessment of students.

Higher education institution might become outdated if they do not adopt emerging technologies and trends to teach their students. Technology can help higher education to make education dynamic, relevant and connecting with the real or practical world.

Higher education institutions would accelerate the adoption of cloud-based technologies for student relationship management (CRM), learning management systems (LMS), assessment management. If you are building EdTech applications then it become essential to have components to integrate your application with other applications. For this reason, many new trends are shaping the needs and demands of individual, learners, institutions and the industry.

Following are the top five trends that will pave the way for creating levers for a stronger education system in the future:

1. Shifting focus towards concept-based learning:

The shift towards digital transformation is encouraging concept-based learning among students which is enabling them to build core-skills and be future ready for jobs. This is also shifting the focus from a teacher-centered learning to student-centered learning.

2. Emerging trend of blended learning:

The learning trend is changing and transferring from computers to mobile phones. According to McKinsey, India is one of the fastest-growing and largest markets with 560 million internet subscribers in 2018. It reported that Indians have 1.2 billion mobile phone subscriptions and downloaded around 12.3 billion apps in 2018.

According to their convenience, the growing penetration of mobile phones in the country and rapid growth of digitization in urban and rural areas is fueling the trend of anytime anywhere learning.

Students are opting for platforms such as Google, mobile apps and YouTube to gather information and watch video illustrations. Learners are enrolling into short online and offline courses to enhance their skills and learn and grow in their professions.

3. DIY (Do-it-yourself) learning

According to the Global Learner’s Survey by Pearson, there is a major shift in education towards Do-It-Yourself (DIY) learning. 78 per cent of Indian learners believe that using technology to support their learning, makes it easier and more fun. 81 percent of learners worldwide say education is poised to become more self-serviced.

A DIY mindset is reshaping education and learners are layering on to their traditional education by mixing and matching what works and what they can afford upskill and train themselves for the ever-evolving business landscape.

Personalised learning (MOOCs)

The diverse variety of educational programmes today are addressing distinct learning requirements, interests, and aspirations of individual students. Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are providing an affordable and flexible way to acquire new skills and deliver quality educational experiences to various learners through videos or live chat sessions.

Evidently, this advancement has transformed the field of education, where people can easily access all the data through interest. It will assist them with learning opportunities beyond traditional books and ingrain into a better understanding of a subject.

5. AI and Gamification

Gamification has transformed the approach towards learning completely. It is encouraging students to learn by using video game design and game elements in their learning process. It increases the engagement by capturing the interest of learners.

It helps students to analyze their performance through various data analytics algorithms with an insight and reduces the chances of bias. Learning through games not only aid students in leveling-up their knowledge but makes the whole process of learning fun and efficient.

Higher education institutions should focus on changing trends and start adapting to new technologies to make education interesting, relevant and practical. Higher education institution can improve their brand image with quick adoption of the latest trends in technology.