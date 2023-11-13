Five Forks Middle School Shooting Threat: Emergency Lockdown and Police Response

The Pharr Elementary School and Five Forks Middle School in Gwinnett County are currently hot topics of discussion online. The recent details are coming that above mentioned places are suffering from temporary lockdown. The Pharr Elementary School and Five Forks Middle School in Gwinnett County received the threats which left everyone worried. The places were closed for a second time after receiving the harm threats. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. If you are interested to know this in detail go through the page and read the full article. Let’s delve into this in detail.

According to the sources, The Pharr Elementary School and Five Forks Middle School in Gwinnett County were closed after receiving the harm threats. The Pharr Elementary School and Five Forks Middle School in Gwinnett County were closed for almost 40 minutes due to a threat, but it was later deemed a hoax. The school administration and parents were relieved upon learning this. Currently, netizens hit search engines to know what happened and why the lockdown situation took place.

Five Forks Middle School Shooting Threat

As per the sources, The Pharr Elementary School and Five Forks Middle School in Gwinnett County received the treats from an unknown individual. After a huge discussion, the school department decided to close the school. The threats left the students and parents shocked. The Pharr Elementary School and Five Forks Middle School in Gwinnett County get calls threatening a mass shooting. The news was announced by the district. The lockdown situation took place on Friday after receiving the harm threats. On Friday, the Pharr Elementary School’s officials received a call from an unknown who told them about the shooting.

It was time for the school to dismiss when the school got the threats. The police immediately reached the place and the area closed for almost 40 minutes. The principal Shamarlas Allens confirmed the mass shooting threats to the police. The mass shooting call was described as a hoax. The Law enforcement agencies reacted to the threats which created a massive investigation. However, the investigators revealed that the threats were,indeed, a hoax. Not only this, the threats were described as non-credible. Safety is the main and important priority for the authorities and families of the students.