Five People Killed in Two Separate Crashes on the NT’s Roper and Stuart Highways

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Two distinct accidents on the NT’s Roper and Stuart Highways resulted in the loss of five lives. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. NT Police received reports of two separate incidents within an hour on Saturday night. The first occurred at 7 pm, involving a single-vehicle crash on the remote Roper Highway. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after, discovering three women and a man deceased, approximately 85 kilometers east of Mataranka. A male survivor, sustaining serious pelvic and head injuries, was transported to Katherine Hospital.

The formal identification of the deceased is in progress, with the Major Crash Unit leading the investigation. Detective Senior Sergeant Brendan Lindner mentioned that, presently, there is no indication regarding the involvement of alcohol or drugs in the crash. He stated, “Detectives are anticipated to stay at the crash site until late afternoon on Sunday.” “The Roper Highway is currently closed with no alternative routes. Motorists are advised against traveling on the Roper Highway today.” Around 8 pm, a male pedestrian was fatally struck on the Stuart Highway in the rural Darwin suburb of Noonamah. The driver promptly stopped at the scene and called emergency services, but the man was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lindner mentioned that the man, who was alone and wearing dark clothing, was walking south at the time of the incident. Major Crash detectives are seeking information from individuals who were traveling on Stuart Highway near Jenkins Road before 8 pm,” he stated. “The driver adhered to legal requirements by stopping at the scene and notifying the police. The driver tested negative for alcohol and underwent blood tests for screening drugs. “Detectives and forensic officers are actively engaged in the formal identification process of the man.” Anyone possessing information, including dash cam footage of the incident, is encouraged to contact the police at 131 444 to assist in the investigation. The five fatalities on Saturday bring the total number of lives lost on NT roads to eight in 2024. At the same point last year, only one death had been recorded, with a total of 31 lives lost throughout 2023.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lindner expressed concern over the eight deaths already this year, stating, “It’s a number we hope not to see increase.” “Last year, the Northern Territory road toll was four times higher per capita than the national average. In comparison to other countries, the Northern Territory road toll was among the worst in the world.” Detective Senior Sergeant Lindner emphasized that an analysis of fatal crashes in 2022 showed that 88% of them were connected to alcohol or drugs. “It’s crucial for everyone to be aware,” Lindner stated. “We all must contribute to lowering the road toll by refraining from alcohol consumption. Whether you’re a motorist or pedestrian under the influence, it’s imperative to stay off the road.”