FLMG vs BRGT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Flamengo vs Pink Bull Bragantino Brazilian Serie A-League

In this article, we are going to talk about the upcoming match of the Brazillian Serie A League 2023. It is creating a buzz on the among the fans and those who are waiting for this match. It wil be played between Flamengo (FLMG) and the opponent team Pink Bull Bragantino (BRGT). Both teams have so many fans around the world who are waiting for this football match. It will begin to play at 06:00 am on Friday 24 November 2023 at the Castelao Stadium loacted in Brazil. Let us continue this article to know more information related to this topic, so read completely.

The previous matches of both teams played well and won the hearts of audience and viewers. As per the points table, both teams have played a total of 33 matches in this league and now going to play thier next head-to-head. Flamengo has faced 16 wins, 9 draws, or 8 losses in the last matches and this team is ranked on the 6th place of the points table. On the otehr hand, Pink Bull Bragantino has faced 16 wins, 11 draws, or 6 losses in the last matches and this team is ranked on the 4th place of the points table. The previous matches of both teams were most liked by the fans and audience.

FLMG vs BRGT (Flamengo vs Pink Bull Bragantino) Match Details

Match: Flamengo vs Pink Bull Bragantino (FLMG vs BRGT)

Tournament: Brazilian Serie A-League

Date: Friday, 24th November 2023

Time: 06:00 AM (IST) – 12:30 AM (GMT)

FLMG vs BRGT Venue: Castelao Stadium

FLMG vs BRGT (Flamengo vs Pink Bull Bragantino) Starting 11

Flamengo (FLMG) Possible Starting 11 1.Matheus Cunha Queiroz, 2. Leo Pereira, 3. David Luiz, 4. Ayrton Lucas, 5. Wesley Lima, 6. Gerson, 7. Everton Ribeiro, 8. Giorgian De Arrascaeta, 9. Allan de Souza, 10. Gabriel Barbosa, 11. Bruno Henrique