FLMG VS HLL Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Fantasy Football Tips Playing XI

Club World Cup league is all set to entertain its fans with its two amazing teams. It is a highly anticipated football match and this match is going to be played between Flamengo vs Al-Hilal Saudi.

The Club World Cup match between Flamengo vs Al-Hilal Saudi is going to be played on Wednesday at Grand Stade de Tanger. The weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match.

FLMG VS HLL Dream11 Team Prediction

Team: Flamengo (FLMG) vs Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL)

League: Club World Cup

Date: 8th February 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Grand Stade de Tanger

Flamengo (FLMG) Possible playing 11: 1.Hugo Nogueira, 2. Matheuz Silva, 3. Filipe Luis, 4. Pablo Castro, 5. Ayrton Lucas, 6. Fabricio Bruno, 7. Matheus Franca, 8. Everton Ribeiro, 9. Erick Pulgar, 10. Everton Soares, 11. Mario Sergio Santos

Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL)Possible playing 11: 1. Abdullah Al-Mayuf, 2. Jang Hyun-Soo, 3. Ali Al-Buhaili, 4. Hamad Al-Yami, 5. Saud Abdulhamid, 6. Gustavo Cuellar, 7. Mohamed Kanno, 8. Salem Al Dawsari, 9. Andre Carrillo, 10. Michael de Oliveira, 11. Luciano Vietto

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both team's players are very talented and amazing and they all are ready to give their best in the match. This match will be held on Flamengo vs Al-Hilal Saudi on 8th February 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Grand Stade de Tanger. FLMG team won 0 matches and on the other side HLL team also did not win any single match. But the HLL team has more chances to win the match.