FLMI vs GOFC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Fluminense vs Goias FC Brazilian Serie A-League

2 days ago
by Shivam Kumar

We are back with great news for the sports lover, the Brazillian Serie A-League is going to play thier next match. In this league, many teams are playing together and giving thier best. Now, Fluminense (FLMI) and Goias FC (GOFC) will be seen in a head-to-head match and many are waiting for this match. This match is set to begin at 03:30 a.m. on Thursday 26 October 2023 at Estadio Municipal General Raulino de Oliveira. The stadium has a capacity of 20,255 seats and it is located in Volta Redonda, RJ, Brazil. Many are waiting for this match and are curious to know more, so keep continuing your reading.

FLMI vs GOFC Live Score

Both teams have played multiple head-to-head matches and both teams are going to play one more. The previous matches of both teams were amazing and the audiences are waiting for this match. If we talk about the points table of both teams then they both have played a total of 28 matches in this league. Fluminense has faced 12 wins, 6 draws, or 10 losses and is ranked in the 9th position of the points table. Goias FC has faced 7 wins, 10 draws, or 11 losses and is ranked in the 16th place of the points table. Both of the teams have active and strong players who will thier best until the end of this match.

FLMI vs GOFC (Fluminense vs Goias FC) Match Details

Match: Fluminense vs Goias FC (FLMI vs GOFC)
Tournament: Brazilian Serie A-League
Date: Thursday, 26th October 2023
Time: 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Estadio Municipal General Raulino de Oliveira

FLMI vs GOFC (Fluminense vs Goias FC) Starting 11

Fluminense (FLMI) Possible Starting 11 1.Fabio Maciel, 2. David Braz, 3. Samuel Xavier, 4. Marcelo, 5. Marlon Santos, 6. Matheus Martinelli, 7. Jhon Arias, 8. Leonardo Fernandez, 9. Daaniel Sampaio Simoes, 10. John Kennedy, 11. German Cano

Goias FC (GOFC) Possible Starting 11 1.Tadeu Ferreira, 2. Maguinho Silva, 3. Sidimar Fernando Cigolini, 4. Lucas Halter, 5. Sander Bortolotto, 6. Willian Osmar, 7. Everton Morelli, 8. Guilherme Costa Marques, 9. Anderson Oliveira, 10. Vinicius Santos Silva, 11. Joao Magno

As per the points table, Fluminense has more chances to win this upcoming match because the last matches of Goias were not good, but exactly nothing can be predicted about this match. This match is fixed to live telecast on Fanode where the fans can easily enjoy it. Reportedly, no one among the players had any injury and the weather also be clean and clear on the match day. Fans are supporting thier favorite team and players. This match will be most liked by the viewers and fans. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

