FLMI vs GOFC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Fluminense vs Goias FC Brazilian Serie A-League

We are back with great news for the sports lover, the Brazillian Serie A-League is going to play thier next match. In this league, many teams are playing together and giving thier best. Now, Fluminense (FLMI) and Goias FC (GOFC) will be seen in a head-to-head match and many are waiting for this match. This match is set to begin at 03:30 a.m. on Thursday 26 October 2023 at Estadio Municipal General Raulino de Oliveira. The stadium has a capacity of 20,255 seats and it is located in Volta Redonda, RJ, Brazil. Many are waiting for this match and are curious to know more, so keep continuing your reading.

Both teams have played multiple head-to-head matches and both teams are going to play one more. The previous matches of both teams were amazing and the audiences are waiting for this match. If we talk about the points table of both teams then they both have played a total of 28 matches in this league. Fluminense has faced 12 wins, 6 draws, or 10 losses and is ranked in the 9th position of the points table. Goias FC has faced 7 wins, 10 draws, or 11 losses and is ranked in the 16th place of the points table. Both of the teams have active and strong players who will thier best until the end of this match.

FLMI vs GOFC (Fluminense vs Goias FC) Match Details

Match: Fluminense vs Goias FC (FLMI vs GOFC)

Tournament: Brazilian Serie A-League

Date: Thursday, 26th October 2023

Time: 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Municipal General Raulino de Oliveira

FLMI vs GOFC (Fluminense vs Goias FC) Starting 11

Fluminense (FLMI) Possible Starting 11 1.Fabio Maciel, 2. David Braz, 3. Samuel Xavier, 4. Marcelo, 5. Marlon Santos, 6. Matheus Martinelli, 7. Jhon Arias, 8. Leonardo Fernandez, 9. Daaniel Sampaio Simoes, 10. John Kennedy, 11. German Cano