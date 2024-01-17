Flordan Bazile Missing: Authorities find body of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

Here, we are going to talk about Flordan Bazile who went missing recently and now the authorities found his dead body. The news of his missing or unfortunate death is making headlines on the news channels and rapidly circulating in the trends of various social media pages. Flordan was a 21-year-old UMass Dartmouth student and he was well known for his track athlete. His name is currently circulating over the internet trends and raising many questions in people’s minds. Let’s continue your reading to learn more and we will try to cover every single piece of information related to this devasting incident.

According to the reports, Flordan Bazile disappeared on 15 January 2024 and when his family didn’t contact him for a while then they made a complaint to the UMassD Police. His family shared the details about his missing and the deputies immediately began an investigation to find him as soon as possible. The deputies stated that he was last seen leaving Pine Dale Hall on the UMass Dartmouth campus around 2 am and later spotted in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. Several details are left to share related to this devasting incident, so keep continuing your reading…

After getting the details about his missing, the deputies began an investigation and they found his dead body in the Acushnet River on Tuesday 16 January 2024 during the search for him. The authorities and first responders found him dead following an extensive search. The prosecutors from the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office stated that he passed away from an apparent suicide. His death news and verification were confirmed by Chancellor Mark Fuller. He was known as a hard-working and energetic athlete with notable achievements. His family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones are extremely saddened and are expressing their grief over his unfortunate demise. Keep continuing your reading…

Reportedly, Flordan went missing on January 15 and was later found dead on January 16. She died at the age of 21 and the cause of her death was suicide. He was a UMass Dartmouth student and track athlete whose name has been gaining attention due to his disappearance and unfortunate demise. He was found during a search by the UMassD Police Department and deputies suspect that his death was the result of suicide. At the moment, excat details are unknown and not openly disclosed.