An unverified report of an active shooter at the Harris Teeter Grocery store on 1930 W. Palmetto St. in Florence prompted an incident. Currently, no arrests have been made, and there is no available public information about the identity or description of the purported shooter. Principal Carrie Ann Brigman addressed an occurrence at Williams Middle School where a student was suspected of bringing a pistol to class.

The suspicions arose when another student reported the presence of a handgun to a staff member. Promptly, the school intervened, safely confiscating the unloaded weapon. The student in question was identified and subsequently removed from the classroom. Even though the metal detector was activated when the student entered, a subsequent backpack search failed to reveal the weapon. Brigman clarified that the gun was unloaded. If brought before the Department of Juvenile Justice, the teenager may face legal consequences. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges for both law enforcement and school authorities in maintaining community safety.

Florence Shooting Today

Mass shootings involve multiple victims of firearm-related violence, and definitions vary without a widely accepted standard. One definition considers it a public act of firearm violence—excluding gang-related, domestic, or organization-sponsored terrorist acts—where a shooter kills a minimum of four victims. According to a 2016 study, almost one-third of the world’s public mass shootings from 1966 to 2012 (90 out of 292 incidents) occurred in the United States. The New York Times reported the same total in 2017.

A 2023 JAMA report covering 2014 to 2022 identified 4,011 mass shootings in the US, predominantly in the southeastern U.S. and Illinois, involving crime, social violence, and domestic violence. The District of Columbia had the highest rate (10.4 shootings per one million people), followed by Louisiana (4.2 per million) and Illinois. Perpetrator demographics vary across types of mass shootings, but in nearly all cases, they are male. Factors contributing to these incidents include easy access to firearms, perpetrator suicidality, early childhood trauma, and various sociocultural influences, including online media reporting.

According to one study, 44% of mass shooters had disclosed their plans before carrying out the act. In 2021, the Federal Bureau of Investigation classified 61 events as active shooter incidents. The United States leads in the number of mass shootings globally. Following such incidents, perpetrators typically either commit suicide or are apprehended or killed by law enforcement. Mass shootings constituted less than 0.2% of gun deaths in the United States from 2000 to 2016 and accounted for less than 0.5% of all homicides in the United States between 1976 and 2018.