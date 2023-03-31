Florida Case: Meghan Markle Wins Vilification Over Her Sister Samantha Markle

Meghan Markle who is a Duchess of Sussex won the defamation lawsuit against her half-sister Samantha Markle. Samantha Markle claimed that Meghan spread false deception about their relationship being her half-sister during the interview with Oprah Winfrey. Samantha claimed that Meghan tells she was the only child. Samantha claimed that these statements were made in the interview and reached 50 million people in 17 countries and this affirmation leads to her ‘humiliation, shame, and hatred worldwide.

Rachel Meghan Markle born in August 1981 in Los Angeles, California is an American of the British royal family and former actress. She is the wife of King Charles’s third son Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. She started her acting carrier and gave her most significant role Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018 in the TV legal drama Suits. she has second marriage to Prince Harry. she was already married to film producer Trevor Engleson in 2011 and divorced in 2014.

Meghan Markle Wins Vilification

As he became a duchess of Sussex she retired from acting. Samantha Markle is the eldest daughter of Thomas Markle who is also the duchess father. Samantha was born in November 1964, in Loss Angeles. She is diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2008 and uses a wheelchair. she was divorced twice and has three children from two marriages. Back then Samantha and Meghan were not good with each other, she did not go to her half-sister’s royal wedding even though she was invited. As we can see they were not on good terms for a long time.

Samantha claimed that she illustrate a disgusting chancer and her comments put her through ridicule causing her great harm. She put shot fire at duchess Meghan and she continues to put out documentaries and memories. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey Meghan was asked about her relationship with her sister. Meghan replied I think it would be very hard to tell all when you don’t know me. And this I different situation than my dad, right? I don’t feel comfortable talking about the people that I really don’t know but I grew up as an only child.

All over Samantha was defeated by her half-sister in Meghan. The US District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell disperse the case because they found out the statements given by Meghan in an interview not defaming her, and said that defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood relationship with her half-sibling. The court dismissed the case by saying that the defendant’s statement was not capable of being proved wrong and it is protected from a defamation action.