Florida Man Arrested For $60K Shopping Spree Including Fraudulent ATV and Trailer Purchases

A Florida man has been taken into custody in Georgia after allegedly using a fake bank check to buy over $60,000 in ATV and trailer parts in Gainesville, Alachua, and surrounding areas. Gainesville PD released a press release on Wednesday saying Carsen Quackenbush (27) was arrested on August 1st on unrelated charges. He was transferred to GA on August 14th and booked into Alachua County Jail on several charges. As police investigated the suspected robbery, they got a tip from another store near Ocala that a member of the Carsen Quackenbush family was trying to use a fake check to buy jet skis and trailers.

The fraudulent transactions commenced on July 3, with Quackenbush purchasing an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) valued at approximately $21,000 from a store in the city of Alachua. Quackenbush presented the employee with a cashier's check, obtained possession of the vehicle, and departed the company. Upon the employee's attempt to deposit the check, the company's financial institution informed the company that the check was a forgery and that the company had not been reimbursed. APD investigators initiated an investigation and identified additional local law enforcement agencies that had also named Quackenbush to their list of suspects in similar cases.

Florida Man Arrested For $60K Shopping Spree

Before the Gainesville PD case, they were investigating two other cases involving Quackenbush. On June 29th, he used a fake cashier's check to buy a trailer from a store in Gainesville for $9,000. On June 30th, he went back to that store and used another fake check to buy another trailer there for $12,000. He also used a fake check on June 30th to buy a can-am UTV for $20,000 from another business in Gainesville. In both cases, he was identified by a Florida driver's license, which he gave to the companies to verify his identity and the name on the checks.

During the investigation, Ocala PD got a call from a business saying a family member had tried to use a stolen bank check to buy a jet skis and trailer. Ocala PD then got an arrest warrant for the suspect and put him on a $75K bond to stop any more fraudulent purchases. Police said in a press release that this development made them think it was important to prevent any more fraudulent purchases and to protect local businesses. Alachua PD then decided to get an arrest warrant for him. He was arrested on August 1st in Gwinnett County on unrelated charges. After two weeks of being in jail, he was transferred to the sheriff's office department of the jail in Alachua.