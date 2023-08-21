Florida: Man Arrested For Selling $20 Million Worth of Nonexistent N95 Masks

Recently, a Florida man was arrested due to a serious crime. As per the sources, a Florida man was arrested for selling $20 million worth of non-existent N95 masks. The moment this news was uploaded it went viral on the internet and created huge controversy among the people. People are getting shocked after hearing the worth of masks is non-existent. This news is on the top of the news channel headlines and becoming a new subject of controversy. This news is circulating all around the internet and catching the attention of the viewers. If you are interested to know what is this actual matter, so stay connected with this page. Let’s learn this news in detail.

According to the sources, a Florida man is taken into custody after being found guilty of selling 20 million non-existent N95 masks. He was selling those high-worth masks to a big and famous Canadian healthcare company. He was selling the masks at the time of the Covide-19 pandemic. The mask picture is also shared by the police department. The pictures are going too much viral on the internet and create a huge buzz on the internet. Netezins wants to know the identification of the arrested man.

Man Arrested For Selling $20 Million Worth

If you are searching for identification of the accused so let us tell you that Esmeraldo Enrique is responsible for this big crime. He is 79 years old. As per the sources, Esmeralda Enrique was arrested on August 16, 2023, for selling $20 million worth of non-existent N95 masks. He was never included in the part of a $20 million deal. He set up a company name Enrique Technologies & Trading LLC. This company was launched by him in 2020 during the covid time. He sealed million of masks to a Canadian company. The Candian company name is Gray and Simcoe Health Corporation.

He was making fooled by the healthcare compies. Now, he is in police custody and facing several charges. The question is raised how was making companies fool? As per the sources, he made non-existent masks and stats to sell them at $40 million. Those masks do not exist. He is a big fraud. There is a very big company that was dealing with him. Now, the Florida police are finding those victims who were affected by his fraud. A similar fraud incident was seen before this news. As per in a similar fraud case a man was arrested for stealing Porsche from the renowned Sarasota Classic Car Museum.