Florida Man Arrested For Wielding Firearm, Beating Bar Owner With Belt Over Being Kicked

A Florida man has been allegedly kicked out of Girafa's Sports Bar on Forest Hill Boulevard for allegedly being too drunk. This incident happened in West Palm Beach on 23 July 2023.

As per the report, the Florida man has been identified as 37-year-old Fabio Llano Sanchez. Reportedly, he came back to the venue exerting a gun and repeatedly hit the bar owner 45-year-old Aabhash Pradhan with a belt before being suspended. After this incident, the man was arrested by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. Since the news went out on the social media platform this news has been gaining huge attention from the people as they want to know about the complete details about the matter. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Florida Man Arrested For Wielding Firearm

After the incident, police reached the location on 23 July 2023 at around 2:00 p.m. and imprisoned Sanchez after Pradhan identified the Florida man as the suspect. The bar owner asserted that Sanchez was too drunk and started harassing other clients before he was asked to exit the venue. The Florida guy finally left only to return with a gun and intimidate to hit the security as well as the owner of the bar. It is very shocking news and lots of people are stunned. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned 37-year-old Fabio Llano Sanchez is recently arrested for hitting the owner of Girafa's Sports Bar with a belt and exerting a gun after being kicked out of the bar for reportedly harrassing other clients in a heavily drunk state. Pradhan informed PBSO officers that the suspect left with his car and came back with a gun before instantly telling his weapon towards the owner and saying, "I will shoot you." As far as we know, Sanchez was accused of two counts of aggravated assault with a gun.