Florida Man Shot Dead Afte He Fired SWAT Officers In Orlando

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that a Florida man has been shot and died in a shootout after he fired many times at SWAT officers. A man has been identified as 28-year-old Daton Viel. Recently the news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms Uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as many people are very shocked. This news left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people are inquisitive about the whole information in the news. Here we have more about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Florida Man Shot Dead Afte He Fired SWAT Officers

As per the report, the incident happened on Friday night, 4 August in Orlando, Florida after they stopped a vehicle stated to be related to a homicide case in Miami. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith, during a press briefing, revealed that the supposed gunman lost his life outside a hotel on Saturday Morning on 5 August 2023. The suspect shot and hit both authorities and managed to flee in another vehicle. The officer said that after an ‘extensive search,’ police were able to safely vacate that hotel and the suspect locked himself in the room. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Smith stated, “Many shots were made to get the suspect to safely surrender, “Since the news has come internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that it would happen. 28-year-old Daton Viel was involved in a shootout with the SWAT team after failing to surrender. He was cornered outside a hotel after beating two Orlando authorities after a traffic stop. After the shooting incident, officers were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in a critical situation. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

According to the Orlando Health officials on Saturday, they hoped to completely recover from their wounds. But the officers have not instantly identified. On Saturday, hospital officials informed afternoon that the officers were expected to fully recover soon. Our officers are lucky to be alive and we ask that you continue to pray for them. He called the incident a disaster for the department.