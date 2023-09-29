Footage: 2 Killed Wayne County Crash After Car Goes Into Oncoming Traffic

Two 20-year-olds from Wooster were killed in a two-vehicle accident on State Route 83 (SR-83) near milepost 7 in Franklin Township, Ohio, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). OSHP reported that the crash, which occurred at 4:32 p.m. on September 28, was caused by a car driving off the road and colliding with a minivan. OSHP’s Wooster Post was notified of the crash. Let’s continue to get all whole information related to this incident. This article will provide all the information which is essentially related to this case.

According to OSHP, the investigation showed that a teal 1993 Dodge Stealth was traveling southbound on State Route 83 when it lost control on a curve and crossed the road to the left of the centerline. At that time, a taupe 2006 Chrysler Town and Country, which was headed north on State Route 83, crossed the road into the northbound lanes of State Route 83, OSHP said. The collision resulted in the collision of the two vehicles, with the Stealth and the Town and Country coming to a halt against a guardrail on the berm on State Route 83 North.

Wayne County Crash

Two 20-year-olds in the Wooster Stealth died at the scene, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). The driver of the Stealth, Damino D. Torrence, was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP reported. The passenger in the passenger vehicle, Dalton R. Cisler, was listed in critical condition at Wooster Community Hospital. OSHP reported that the driver of the Town and Country, a 56-year-old Wooster woman, was taken to OSHP with non-life-threatening injuries. All three passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is currently investigating the circumstances that led to the accident. The investigation is ongoing and the police are still seeking the cause of the incident. There are currently no additional details available regarding this incident. At this time, OSHP has not determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. Numerous agencies contributed to the investigation, including the Wayne County coroner's office, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, the Wooster Township Fire and EMS, and the Wayne County Towing and Recovery.