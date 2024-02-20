Footage: Deadly Crash on Lowell Highway Under Investigation, CCTV Video

The recent car crash on the Lowell highway shocked the nation. As per the details, the fatal crash was seen on Lowell Highway. The recent crash news has gone viral on the internet. The people are looking for details regarding the crash. Now, the question is raised if anyone was injured in this fatal crash. As we know accident cases are increasing day by day. Most of the people lost their lives for not following the traffic rules. Overspeed of the vehicle is also a major case whenever an accident happens. If you want to know the complete information go through the page and read the full article. Let’s stay tuned for more information.

According to the sources, a fatal crash has been seen on the Lowell highway. The incident happened on Monday. A single car was involved in this fatal crash. The local people faced little problems as the Lowell highway was shut down. The Lowell highway crash news is announced by the Lowell Police Department through a social media platform. It is confirmed by the department that ‘Route 110 in Lowell is shut down in both directions between the Hunts Falls Rotary and the Lowell Wastewater Treatment Facility. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

Deadly Crash on Lowell Highway Under Investigation

The Lowell police department responded to a call and arrived at the area 333 First Boulevard which is located at VFW Highway. According to the police report, a motor vehicle crash was discovered. A car had crashed head-on into a brick wall. Sadly, an adult man who was driving the vehicle lost his life. He was declared dead in the accident place. He was a single person during the crash. The identification of the victim is unknown. Due to the lack of details we are unable to give you the information regarding the victim’s personal life. Learn more in the next section.

The specific details about the crash and the circumstances that caused it have not yet been revealed by the local authorities as the investigation is still ongoing and the Lowell Police Department is actively working on this case. After the fatal crash, the affected area was closed by the Lowell PD. The authority has not shared much information surrounding the crash and the victim. It is important to follow the traffic rules while driving the vehicle as it can save our lives. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.