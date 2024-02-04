Footage: One Dead, Four Injured in Srinagar Road Accident, CCTV Video Footage

Recently, a piece of heart-wrenching news has come out in which it is being told that a horrific accident took place on Srinagar Road. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is attracting people’s attention. The accident that happened on Srinagar Road has forced people to know when this incident happened. What bad consequences have come out of this incident? Have the police released their investigation on this matter and many other questions? We have collected for you the answers to all the questions arising from the accident that occurred on Srinagar Road and are going to share them with you in today’s article. To know this news in-depth, you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, we have come to know that the accident that happened on Srinagar Road happened on Saturday night in the Bemina area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district. Immediately after receiving information about this accident, the police reached the spot and handled the matter. The police continued their investigation on this matter without any delay.

One Dead, Four Injured in Srinagar Road Accident

After investigating the incident, the police themselves shared some shocking statements and said that 5 people were involved in this incident who left in a Swift car and collided with the Dividend of Bemina Chowk. The accident proved to be so bad that the passengers had to bear the huge loss due to this incident. Police said that when the vehicle collided with the Dividend, four people were seriously injured and on the other hand, one victim took the life of this accident.

While identifying the victims of the incident, the police said that those injured were Moomin Ahmad, a resident of Pampore, Hashim Nazir, Zahid Zahoor, and Inayat, all residents of Chattabal Srinagar. The name of the deceased was 12-year-old Aayid and he was a resident of Babdem Srinagar. However, the police are continuing their investigation to find out what caused the accident. This accident has also had a bad impact on the families and communities of the victims. The article ends here with the complete information. Stay tuned with us for more updates.