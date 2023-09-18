Forces Close In On Terrorist Hideout In Dense Kashmir Forest: Sources

In this article, we are going to talk about Anantnag’s encounter. As per the sources, three officers, including one policeman man and two ary lost their lives in the Anantnag encounter. Currenlty, this news is on the top of the social media headlines and creating a huge controversy. The Anantnag encounter began on September 13, 2024. The nation faced immense loss as two army officers and one police officer were killed. The officers lost their lives during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag. This article, helps you to learn recent viral news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The killed officers are identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashsih Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Muxamil Bhat who was killed. The officers were injured during the brutal encounter and later succumbed to their injuries. After the investigation, the officer’s dead body was searched from the dense forests of the Kokernag. As per the reports, they got the information about the presence of terrorists. Anantnag encounter operation was launched by the army and police. The officers were rushed to the area. This is the 2nd encounter in the last 24 hours. Scroll down the page for more information.

Forces Close In On Terrorist Hideout

Further, the Anantnag encounter operation is entered into day six. The security officials continued their search operation into day six. The hunt for terrorists in Kokernag’s alpine forest. Anantnag encounter search operation continues in the Kokernag forest area on day 6. On September 17, 2023, firing of gunshots was heard from the forest region’s dense forest area. Not only this on Sunday, the fire smoke was also seen in the forest area where terrorists were believed to be trapped. The search operation has been going on for the past five days. The number of security officers has increased and they are very careful. Keep reading.

As per the sources, it is believed that there are 2-3 terrorists hiding in the Kokernag area. It is saying that the terrorists are with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Uzai Khan is also one of them. Uzair Khan knows very well over the forest area. Due to the heavy rain, the officers are facing difficulties during the operation. The caves, ditches, and darkness during the rain are making it more difficult. The various detection machines and army dogs are used to clear the area during the operations. Further, the officers found a charred body and it is believed it could be one of the terrorists. The Anantnag encounter operation is still ongoing.