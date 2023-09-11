Former British Soldier Fighting in Ukraine Found Dead With Hands Tied

A former British Army soldier who went to fight in Ukraine has been found dead in an unidentified body of water, his family have confirmed. Jordan Chadwick, 31, from Burnley in Lancashire, left the UK in October 2022 to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Chadwick’s family were informed of his passing in June this year. The Ukrainian International Army repatriated Chadwick’s body on August 7. Chadwick’s mother confirmed the news in an interview with News Channel last week. An investigation into the cause of Chadwick’s death will take place in February. Keep reading to find out more about this article.

In the past year, several British nationals have disappeared or been detained in Ukraine. Chadwick is the latest Briton to lose his life-fighting in the country. A 22-year-old British national who had travelled to Ukraine for the last time died on Wednesday fighting in eastern Ukraine. The man's name is Sam Newey and he travelled to Ukraine as part of an international group of volunteers called the 'Dark Angles'. According to his family, Newey died fighting alongside the Ukrainian forces.

A British citizen who had travelled to Ukraine to provide medical assistance was tragically killed while on patrol in the country last month. The deceased, Craig Mackintosh of Thetford, Norfolk, was identified as a landscape gardener by his sister, Lorna. According to Lorna, Mackintosh was shot and killed by Russian soldiers while on patrol near Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast. Mackintosh, 48, had previously served in the territorial army and wished to pursue a career in the military. Lorna Macintosh added that he is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two stepdaughters. Continue reading this article for more details.

In September last year, five more British citizens were allowed to go home after a Saudi Arabia-brokered exchange of detainees in Ukraine. The FCO had warned people not to travel to Ukraine, saying there was a real risk to their lives. It's been over a year since Russia invaded the country, and thousands of people have been killed and millions have had to flee. The war is still going on, and Vladimir Putin isn't giving up. Reports say there are almost 500,000 dead soldiers on both sides, but it's hard to be sure because Russia doesn't always tell us the exact number.