Former Telangana Chief Minister KCR Hospitalised After Fall in Bathroom

Recently, another attention-grabbing news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that former Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao has been admitted to the hospital. Yes, you heard it right. The news of K. Chandrashekar Rao being admitted to the hospital seems to be going viral on the internet. After hearing this news, people started asking many questions like why was K. Chandrashekar Rao admitted to the hospital. What problem is K. Chandrashekar Rao suffering from and many other questions?

Before knowing about the news of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao being admitted to the hospital, let us tell you about K Chandrashekar Rao. K Chandrashekar Rao is an Indian politician and former Chief Minister of Telangana. He was born on 17 February 1954 in Chintamadaka, Hyderabad State, Telangana. He has also been the founder and leader of Bharat Rashtra Samith. He has made significant contributions to the Indian political community as a leader. From 2014 to 2023, he is working as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Former Telangana Chief Minister KCR Hospitalised

But recently the news of K Chandrashekhar Rao being admitted to the hospital has shocked everyone. According to the information, it has been learned that K. Chandrashekhar Rao had slipped and fallen on Thursday night due to which he had to be admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda. Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was staying in his farmhouse when he was injured. His treatment is also going on as he has suffered a fracture. It may take some time for him to recover from his injury sustained in the fall, due to which he will be unable to devote full time to his work.

As soon as other leaders came to know about this news, everyone reacted by inquiring about his well-being. Everyone wants K. Chandrashekar Rao to take proper care of his health and recover from his injury soon. It is being told that there has been some improvement in his condition. But still, the doctor has advised him that the more he rests, the sooner he will recover.