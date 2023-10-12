Four Arrested in Ahmedabad For Selling Fake India-Pakistan World Cup Match Tickets

In this article, we are going to share the latest crime report in which the authorities arrested 4 people for selling fake India-Pakistan World Cup match tickets. Yes, you heard right a total of four people have been arrested for selling the tickets for the upcoming match “India vs Pakistan World Cup”. If we talk about the number of sports lovers then it is in million and many are excited to enjoy this coming match. Many people take advantage of this and sell fake tickets. Similarly, a case is coming out which is making headlines on the internet and news channels.

According to the reports, 4 individuals were arrested in Ahmedabad, Gujrat, India for allegedly printing and selling 50 fake tickets of the India-Pakistan cricket World Cup Match. It is also said that the accused were selling the tickets at Rs. 3 lakh on Wednesday. During the investigation, the investigators shared that three of the four accused are 18 years old, while the fourth one is aged 21. This arrest was done by the city crime branch and the authorities have also collected more tickets from them. Several details remain to share in this article, so keep continuing your reading to know more.

4 Arrested in Ahmedabad For Selling Fake World Cup Tickets

Initially, a statement was shared by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chaitanya Mandlik of the Ahmedabad city crime branch. They stated that “The accused have first purchased an original ticket of the match and then printed out around 200 duplicate tickets after editing the scanned copy of that original ticket using Photoshop software from the shop of one of the accused”. The authorities also stated that “The accused have sold around 50 tickets out of the 200 printed tickets.” The trio accused identified as Jaymin Prajapati, Dhrumil Thakor, and Rajvir Thakor who are 18 years old, and 21-year-old Kush Meena.

All the accused are residents of different parts of either Ahmedabad or Gandhinagar. The accused have sold around 50 fake tickets and they were selling it to cricket fans for a price ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000 per ticket. The duplicate tickets looked similar to the real and that is the reason many have but the tickets. If we talk about this match “The India vs Pakistan World Cup” then many are waiting to watch this match which is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium located in the Motera area of Ahmedabad on 14 October 2023. Now, they have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing. We will update you soon. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.