Four Killed in Bihar Train Accident, Their Families to get Rs 10 Lakh Compensation

There is shocking news coming forward related to the train accident in which 4 people lost thier lives. Yes, you heard right the news of this incident is making headlines with the title “Bihar train accident” and attracting the interest of many people. It is also coming forward that the government also pay the compensation of 10 lakhs to the families of the deceased. The news of this incident is rapidly running in the trends of the internet and social media pages. Various questions are also surfacing over the internet. Let us know every single piece of information in this article, so read continuously and completely.

This terrible accident took place in Buxar, Bihar, India at about 9:53 pm on Wednesday evening 11 October 2023 . In this accident, 4 lost their lives and more than 70 injured badly. According to the reports, The Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express train derailment and a tragic accident occurred. The Railway Police Force official stated that four people passed away and more than 70 other individuals were seriously injured when six coaches of the train derailed near the Raghunathpur station. The investigators continue thier investigation but the exact detail is not confirmed. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

Four Killed in Bihar Train Accident

There are various pictures and videos have been shared on the internet that showed at least two AC III Tier coaches had toppled over while four other coaches jumped the tracks after the derailed train. After this train incident, the locals rushed to rescue the passengers to help them move out of the derailed coaches and informed the local police. Then, the police officials and ambulances also arrive at the accident spot. Some visuals show that efforts were underway to remove the derailed train from the tracks. The investigation is ongoing and the exact reason behind this will be announced soon.

The Railways announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of those who passed away in the train derailment incident and Rs 50,000 would also be provided to those who were injured. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families whose family members died in this accident. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed thier sorrows for the deceased family members and many are giving tributes to the deceased. The root cause of the derailment would be investigated and they will confirm it later. We will update our article after getting more details and update you soon. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.