Four people died tragically in a fatal collision between car and truck. Good Day Readers. Today a disheartening news has come from Agra. A car collided with a truck in late night hours resulted in a demise of four people. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. At approximately 1 am on a Saturday, a car collision with a truck on National Highway 44, in the jurisdiction of the Jaint police station in Mathura district, resulted in the tragic death of four individuals, including three men from Aligarh. One of the victims who lost their life was a truck driver from Chapra district in Bihar. He had crossed the road to dine at a roadside Dhaba when the accident occurred, resulting in four fatalities.

On Friday night, a tragic accident occurred near Jaint village on National Highway 44, which connects Agra to Delhi and falls within the jurisdiction of Jaint police station in Mathura district. The accident involved a car carrying friends from Aligarh, including Nividh Bansal (29), Alok Dayal (31), and Aakash (30), who unfortunately lost their lives. Additionally, a truck driver named Ajit Kumar (30), hailing from Chapra district in Bihar, was among the four fatalities. Kamal Verma (29) and Vishal Verma (30), both from Aligarh, were injured and receiving treatment at Mathura hospital. The collision occurred when the car from Aligarh collided with a truck near Chaudhary Dhaba along the highway, as reported by Martand Pratap Singh, the Superintendent of Police, city, in Mathura.

Four People Died Tragically in a Fatal Collision

The car from Aligarh was carrying five occupants who were en route to Mathura for a Parikrama (circumambulation) journey. Tragically, three of them lost their lives immediately in the accident, and the truck driver from Bihar, who was crossing the road to dine at the Dhaba, also succumbed to the incident, according to the statement by the SP City.

Regarding the injured, two individuals are currently receiving medical treatment, and the families of the deceased and injured have been notified, Singh added. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of four lives in this road accident. He has instructed district authorities and the police to ensure the proper care and treatment of the injured.



