Four People Have Been Killed in Two Separate Road Mishaps CCTV Video Footage

Recently the news has come on the internet that four people have been killed in two separate road mishaps. Reportedly, the four individuals including a student at a private university in Gharuan. This tragic incident happened early morning on Tuesday. Recently the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about this incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

On the basis of the report, the Police have registered two cases and have started investigations. The first accident has been reported from Kharar Kurali highway near Rayat-Bahra university. Reportedly, a motorcar coming from the Kharar side hit a Mahindra pickup truck. Both vehicles were hurt badly and the drivers of both vehicles have been killed at the location. Since the news has come on the internet and this news gaining huge attention from the people. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Four People Have Been Killed

A police officer stated that the shocking accident took place at around 1 am when the car, driven by Delhi citizen Prateek, had hit the pickup truck. The truck motorist has been identified as Balak Ram, who was also a resident of Manimajra and was also killed in the road accident. Prateek was just a student at Chandigarh University and he had been also coming back from Chandigarh. The police are yet to establish the cause of the mishap. You are on the right page for more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on many social media platforms. And as soon as this news spread in social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one had imagined that people will leave the world like this. This news is very painful and shocking news for those who have lost a member of their family in an accident. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information then we will update you as soon as possible. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.