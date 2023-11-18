FRA vs GBL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup France vs Gibralter Euro Qualifiers League

Hello sports lovers, the Euro Qualifiers League’s next football match is going to be played. It takes place between two teams France (FRA) and the opponent team Gibraltar (GBL). If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. This upcoming football match will begin at 01:15 am on Sunday 19 November 2023. It is set to be played at the Allianz Riviera, a multi-use stadium in Nice, France. We shared all the details of this football match and also talked about both teams’ previous matches, scores, predictions, team players, and more.

All the teams in this league are performing their best and receiving a good response from the audience and viewers. Both teams have played a total of six matches and now going to play their second head-to-head match in this league. France has faced well response by winning all six matches in this league and this team is presently ranked at the top of the points table. On the other side, Gibraltar has faced unwell responses by losing all six matches in this league and this team is ranked at the bottom of the points table. Both teams have strong and active players who will give their best until the end, so watch and enjoy.

FRA vs GBL (France vs Gibralter) Match Details

Match: France vs Gibralter (FRA vs GBL)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League 2023

Date: Sunday, 19th November 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Allianz Riviera

FRA vs GBL (France vs Gibralter) Starting 11

France (FRA) Possible Starting 11 1.Mike Maignan, 2. Dayot Upamecano, 3. Jules Kounde, 4. Theo Hernandez, 5. Jonathan Clauss, 6. Antoine Griezmann, 7. Adrien Rabiot, 8. Kingsley Coman, 9. Ousmane Dembele, 10. Kylian Mbappe, 11. Randal Kolo Muani