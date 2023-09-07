FRA vs IRE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup France vs Ireland Euro Qualifiers

In this article, we are going to talk about the next match of the Euro Qualifiers tournament, and this match is set to be played on Friday 8 September 2023. This superb match is going to be played between France (FRA) and Ireland (IRE). This match is set to begin at 12:15 am and this match will be played at Parc des Princes. Both teams have a massive amount of fans around the world and they are so excited to enjoy this upcoming match. If you are also hitting the search engine to learn about this match then you reached the right site, so continue this article and we will share all the details about this match.

Both teams played well in thier previous matches and won the hearts of thier fans and viewers. France had played four matches and faced well response by winning all the matches in this tournament. This team is ranked at the top of the points table of this tournament. On the other hand, Ireland had played three matches in which they faced one victory and two losses. This team is ranked in the 3rd place of the points table. Both teams will give thier bets to win this match, so watch and enjoy.

FRA vs IRE (France vs Ireland) Match Details

Tournament:

Date: Friday, 8th September 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

FRA vs IRE Venue: Parc des Princes

FRA vs IRE (France vs Ireland) Starting 11

France (FRA) Possible Starting 11 1.Mike Maignan, 2. Dayot Upamecano, 3. Jules Kounde, 4. Theo Hernandez, 5. Ibrahima Konate, 6. Antoine Griezmann, 7. Eduardo Camavinga, 8. Kingsley Coman, 9. Adrien Rabiot, 10. Aurelien Tchouameni, 11. Kylian Mbappe

Ireland (IRE) Possible Starting 11 1.Gavin Bazunu, 2. Matt Doherty, 3. John Egan, 4. Dara O’Shea, 5. Nathan Collins, 6. Jayson Molumby, 7. Josh Cullen, 8. Jason Knight, 9. Chiedozie Ogbene, 10. Adam Idah, 11. Aaron Connolly

All the people and fans are supporting their favorite player and expressing their excitement to enjoy this match. The weather is clear and there is no chance of rain on the match day which makes the people watch this match at the stadium. No player had any injury before this match and every player is ready to play this football match. Fans can enjoy this match live on Fancode and it will be enjoyed by the viewers. Keep following to read more articles on sports topics.