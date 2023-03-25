Francis Amir Este Cause of Death? West Vancouver Doctor Stabbed to Death

The West Vancouver community is mourning the passing of the beloved and talented Doctor Mr. Francis Amir Este who was murdered on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Yes, the well-known doctor in the West Vancouver community was killed and the incident took place in the building’s subterranean parking garage. After the crime occurred, the victim was later identified as Dr. Francis Amir Este who was a urologist who once had his practice in Port Coquitlam. It is upsetting to learn about the sudden passing of a talented doctor of the community who just gained massive respect and love from his patients.

According to the updates, the report of the murder was provided by neighbors of Francis Amir Este, who had been caring his elderly mother who lives in the building. Francis had been working as a urologist in Coquitlam but had temporarily put his credentials to practice medicine on hold, as per the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia. Since the news of Francis Amir Este was confirmed by the officials, many patients and individuals are paying tribute to him and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member.

Francis Amir Este Cause of Death?

Birgit Cook, who lives a few floors above Este’s mother said,” He had always been very nice and polite and talked to everybody here. We often met at the lift and the meeting in the lobby, and we would be chatting away for hours”. Unfortunately, the kind personality has gone from this world. According to the sources, Francis Amir Este died after multiple stab wounds, and the authorities have been investigating the homicide case. Still, the officials didn’t identify any suspect in this case but they are locating those suspects by checking the CCTV footage.

Along with this, the investigators have urged anyone with any information that could aid in the ongoing investigation to come forward. After the news of his passing was confirmed, several medical communities expressed their deep sorrow at the passing of Francis Amir Este. His friends and colleagues described him as a kind and caring man, always ready to go the extra mile for those in need. Neither the family nor any official statement released the funeral arrangements. He will be always remembered by his loved ones. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.