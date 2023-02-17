Francisco Barajah Death Reason? Mozambique Pastor Dies After Trying To Fast 40 Days

Several followers and individuals are paying tributes to the founder of the Santa Trindade Evangelical Church, Francisco Barajah who sadly passed away after trying to fast for 40 days. According to the sources, Francisco Barajah took his last breath at a hospital in the city of Beira, where he was evacuated in critical condition. The sources say that he was fasting for 40 days but after 25 days without water and food, he lost his weight to the point where he couldn’t even stand up. We would like to tell our readers that Francisco was 39 years old at the time of his passing.

When his condition went worse, he had been taken to the hospital at the insistence of relatives and followers. He completed 25 days without food or water in a bid to fast like Jesus in the Bible, as per the media reports. Unfortunately, Francisco took his last breath on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Well, there could be several reasons behind his death but organ failure was the main reason behind his passing. He was diagnosed with acute anaemia and failure of his digestive organs. Since the news of the pastor was announced on the Internet, several people are paying tribute to him.

Francisco Barajah Death Reason?

The BBC report stated that by the time Barajah received hospital treatment, his digestive system had malfunctioned and he had been identified as having acute anaemia, which happens when the body lacks enough healthy red blood cells to transport enough oxygen. He was rehydrated with serums and an attempt was made to introduce liquid foods, but it was too late and he took his last breath on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Mozambique, Francisco was also a French teacher in the town of Messica in the central province of Manica, bordering Zimbabwe, Some of the members of the Santa Trindade Church said that it was common for the pastor to follow the fast but not for that long.

Marques Manuel Barajh, Francisco’s brother said that the pastor had fasted, but he challenged the medical diagnosis about his passing. He said,” The truth is that my brother suffered from low blood pressure”. It was not the first report that came into the limelight. A Zimbabwean man died after fasting for 30 days in 2015 and another British coroner found that a woman died halfway through a similar fast in 2016. Unfortunately, Francisco Barajah has gone from this world leaving his followers devastated. Keep remembering him in your thoughts.