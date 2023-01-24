Franco Mello Death Reason? Jamaican DJ Franco Mello FM Dead Last Funeral Death Video

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous radio personality DJ Franco has passed away reportedly. He was a very famous Jamaica broadcaster. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday. Recently the news has come on social networking sites and many people are very saddened and shocked by his unexpected death. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about DJ Franco’s cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

DJ Franco was a very famous broadcaster. He was a very well-known radio personality and ex-policeman. He was a part of the Mello FM team which was assigned to the Savanna la Mar Police Station as a detective corporal. He had an extensive career in broadcasting and media before entering MelloFM in 2016. He was a very famous personality who earned huge respect due to his best work. He worked for different radio stations including LOVE 101FM, HITZ 92FM, RJR 94FM, and KLAS Sports Radio 89FM. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Franco Mello Death Reason?

According to the report, DJ Franco a very famous radio personality is no longer among his close ones. He took his last breath on 23 January 2023, Monday. His passing news has been confirmed by MelloFM. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms lots of people want to know about his cause of death. But it has been not disclosed yet by his family. Now we have been trying to connect with his family and friends for more information. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

DJ Franco was a very famous person who achieved huge success due to his best work. He will be always remembered by numerous across Jamaica for his big heart, and legendary voice. He was an amazing and kind person who also did a live concert with other artists. Since his passing news has come on the internet uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Many people are paying a tribute to him and expressing their condolences to his family on social media platforms.