Frank Borman Cause of Death? NASA astronaut Passed Away at 95, Family

Frank Borman, an integral part of NASA’s storied history, has passed away in the Montana city of Billings, aged 95. He is best known for his command of the Apollo 8 mission, which was the first to orbit the Moon, and is said to have left a lasting impact on the exploration of space and aviation. Frank Borman was one of the first Americans to go to the moon when he and James Lovell took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on December 21st, 1968.

Their spacecraft went into lunar orbit and made ten trips around the moon before returning to Earth. Millions of people watched as the crew read from Genesis during a live TV broadcast, and Borman said at the end that their mission had a huge impact on the world. “I want to thank all of you for joining us on this special Christmas Eve,” he said. “We wish you all a Merry Christmas and God bless you all.” Bill Nelson, NASA’s administrator, remembered Borman as “a true American hero.” He was also remembered for his love of aviation and exploration, which was matched only by his wife, Susan.

Frank Borman Cause of Death?

From a childhood fascination with flying, to being one of NASA’s first nine test pilots, Borman’s story is one of lifelong exploration. Borman’s early years were spent in Gary Indiana and Tucson, Arizona. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from West Point in 1950. He began his career in the Air Force as a fighter pilot, flight operations officer, and instructor. In 1962, he was chosen to be one of the first nine test pilots in NASA’s astronaut program. His accomplishments included the famous ‘Earthrise’ photo, taken by Anders during the fourth orbit of Apollo 8. Borman later wrote that “we were the first people to witness the world in all its magnificence, an intensely emotive experience for all of us.”

After retiring from NASA, Borman went into business and in 1970 took over the leadership of Eastern Airlines. He served as President, CEO, and Chairman of the airline during a time when fuel prices were skyrocketing, the industry was being deregulated, and the airline was going through some tough times. But Borman’s legacy will live on as an innovator in both aerospace and space. In 1998, he and his son Fred started a cattle ranch in Bighorn, Montana. Borman is survived by his sons Fred and Edwin and their families. His contribution to the Apollo program and his legacy will live on forever.