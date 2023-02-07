Frank Medal Death Reason: Co-founder of Midwest Tejano Radio DJ Sonny Dies:- Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous co-founder Frank “Sonny” Medel has passed away at the age of 55. He was a very famous mid-Michigan DJ. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by his sudden death and they are mourning his death. His close ones are very saddened and broken by his sudden death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was Frank Medal?

Frank “Sonny” Medel was a well-known mid-Michigan DJ who was cofounder of Midwest Tejano Cultural Entertainment. He lived in Saginaw, Michigan From Saginaw, Michigan. He was a very genius and positive guy who loved music, especially Tejano music and the rock band KISS and he also loved dance. He brought his wishes to fellow DJs for international DJ day. Medal took a part in events for Veterans and Youths. He was an amazing person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Frank Medal Death Reason Explained!

As per the report, Frank “Sonny” Medel has passed away at the age of 55. He took his last breath on 6 February 2023, Monday. His death news has been confirmed by his uncle Gilberto Guevara. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms lots of people are very sudden death his sudden death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. But his cause of death has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Medel had many friends through his work as a DJ and the different parties and events. He was a very kind and amazing person who will be always missed by his close ones. It is very painful and shocking news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.