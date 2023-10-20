Fraser Michael Bohm Accident: Pepperdine 4 Students Killed In Crash, Caught on Camera

Once again the news of a terrible accident on the internet has shocked people. Recent news has revealed that a person named Fraser Michael Bohm met with an accident. Yes, you heard it right. This news is spreading like fire on the internet. People are asking many questions like: When did the accident happen? Has this accident caused much damage? Has anyone died because of this accident? Are the police looking for this case and there are many other questions that arise regarding this accident? Do all of you also want to know about this accident, if yes then stay with us till the end of the article, we have brought complete news related to this accident for you.

As we have told you in the above paragraph Fraser Michael Bohm has become the victim of a terrible accident, after which he is making a lot of headlines on the internet. According to the information, it has been revealed that Fraser Michael Bohm is a resident of Malibu, America, and his age is 22 years. The results of the accident have come out very bad it has been revealed that Fraser Michael Bohm was seriously injured after being a victim of the accident.

Fraser Michael Bohm Accident

However, the police have started its investigation into the accident of Fraser Michael Bohm, after which the police gave a statement to the public about the incident and said that this accident had happened on 17 October 2023 at around 8:30 p.m., the Pacific Coast Highway. In this incident, four female Pepperdine University students died on the spot. You can imagine how terrible this incident is. After Fraser Michael Bohm got injured in the accident, Polin got him admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment, where he is still undergoing treatment.

This accident made people's heart beat faster. After this incident, the passengers had to face many difficulties. Taking the matter seriously, the police are still continuing their investigation into this incident and have sealed the accident area. After the death of four female students, their family is sad because they had not thought that those four female students would lose their lives in this terrible accident.