FRB vs LEP Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Lineup German Cup SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig

Hello all the sports lovers, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that one of the best German Cup leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two amazing teams. This match is going to be played between SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig. As we all know that both teams always give their best for winning the match as they don’t want to lose their trophy. Now all fans are also super excited about the match as they know that it will be more interesting. Here we have more information about the FRB vs LEP match and we will share it with you in this article.

The German Cup league is coming back with two powerful teams. Now all the players are also ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be very interesting and amazing and if anybody wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the website. The German Cup match between SC Freiburg and RB Leipzig is going to be played between Europa-Park Stadion. If we talk about the weather the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans must be very keen to know about the match like the team, date, time, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: SC Freiburg (FRB) vs RB Leipzig (LEP)

League: German Cup

Date: 3rd May 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue:Europa-Park Stadion

SC Freiburg (FRB) Possible Playing 11:1.Mark Flekken, 2. Manuel Gulde, 3. Kiliann Sildillia, 4. Matthias Ginter, 5. Christian Gunter, 6. Nicolas Hofler, 7. Vincenzo Grifo, 8. Maximilian Eggestein, 9. Ritsu Doan, 10. Michael Gregoritsch, 11. Lucas Holer

RB Leipzig (LEP) Possible Playing 11:1.Janis Blaswich, 2. Marcel Halstenberg, 3. Lukas Klostermann, 4. Willi Orban, 5. Benjamin Henrichs, 6. Josko Gvardiol, 7. Kevin Kampl, 8. Dani Olmo, 9. Amadou Haidara, 10. Dominik Szoboszlai, 11. Timo Werner

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both team's players are very favorites and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig on 3 May 2023 from 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT) at Europa-Park Stadion. The LEP team won 2 matches, draw 1 match, and lost 2 matches and on the other hand, the FRB team won 2 matches, draw 2 matches and lost 1 match. The LEP team has more chances to win the match as its looks good in the recent matches.