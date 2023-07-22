FRD vs CK Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Friendship CC vs Coimbra Knights ECT10 Portugal

Hello friends, here we are sharing big and exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. ECT10 Portugal is a very well-known and amazing league and it is all set to entertain its fans. This upcoming cricket match will be played between Friendship CC vs Coimbra Knights. Both teams are very famous as they always give their best. Now all the fans have been searching for the match as they are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the FRD vs CK match and we will share it with you in this article.

ECT10 Portugal is all set to entertain its fans. Now all the fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be more entertaining and interesting. All the players are ready to face each other. Friendship CC is set to take on Coimbra Knights in ECT10 Portugal at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. We can expect a good match from both sides. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match including the team, date, venue, time, lineup, day, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

FRD vs CK Live Score

Match Details

Team: Friendship CC (FRD) vs Coimbra Knights (CK)

League: ECT10 Portugal

Day: Sunday

Date: 23rd July 2023

Time:12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Friendship CC (FRD) Possible Playing 11:1.Mohammad Asad-I, 2. Ashraful Rupu(WK), 3. Imran Khan, 4. Rahul Vishwakarma, 5. Badrul Haydar(WK), 6. Md Nazrul Islam(WK), 7. Saddam Hossain Akbory, 8. Sabbir Ahmed, 9. Sajjad Hossin, 10. Imtiaz Rana(C), 11. Taj Muhammad

Coimbra Knights (CK) Possible Playing 11:1.Azher Andani, 2. Manjeet Singh, 3. Mandeep Mall, 4. Lovey Saini(WK)(C), 5. Permanderjit Singh, 6. Rahul, 7. Sattarullah Abbasi, 8. Mandeep- Singh, 9. Dawood Muhammad, 10. Richard John, 11. MD Zaman(WK)

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and hardworking players and they will show their best moves in the playground. This match is going to be played between Friendship CC vs Coimbra Knights on 23rd July 2023 from 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT) at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo. The FRD team won 1 match and lost 4 matches and the CK team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches. The CK team has more chances to win the match against the FRD. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.