Freezy Knocked Out Oladimeji Salami, Full Fight Highlight

Freezy Macbones is a very well-known and popular Ghanaian boxer. Currently, he is gaining popularity due to his victory. As per the sources, Freezy Macbones, a Ghanaian boxer defeats Nigerian Salami Oladimeji. He defeated Nigerian's Salami Oladimeji in the 3rd round on December 23, 2023. The game took place on December 23, 2023, at the Bukom Arena in Accra. Freezy MacBones is also known as Seth Gyimah. He created a significant place in the world of boxing with his recent viral knockouts. He always finds new opportunities.

Freezy Knocked Out Oladimeji Salami

As per the sources, initially, Salami Oladimeji was chosen as the new opponent of Freezy Macbones. If you don’t know who Salami Oladimeji so let us inform you that Salami Oladimeji is a Senegalese boxer. Salami Oladimeji was appointed for Freezy after the combing back of Seydou Konate. Further, Seydou Konate won a victory in Senegal after defeating Freezy. After that, many people thought Seydou Konate would again face off with Freezy in the upcoming matches. This created a massive controversy. More information is mentioned in the next section.

The first round sparked a fight as Freezy dominated with a solid body punch while Salami Oladimeji tried to prevent accurate punches. As per the game overview, the fight started with normal punches. Later, in the 1st round, Freewzy passed a high-body punch on Salami Oladimeji. On the other side, Salami Oladimeji tried to face Freezy’s good body punch. He made every possibility during the game. Later, the game became more interesting as Salami Oladimeji felt the high pressure from Freezy in 3rd round. As we earlier mentioned, the contest was canceled due to some reason for which Salami Oladimeji was chosen as the opponent of Freezy. Read more in the next section.

In the 3rd round, Salami Oladimeji faced the high pressure of Freezy's punch. Freezy Macbones won the fight against Salami by a technical knockout in the third round. It was the third win in his professional boxing career and the first loss for Salami in his middleweight professional boxing career. Salami's lack of preparation was evident in the third round, as he couldn't defend himself from Freezy Macbones' flurry of punches. Eventually, the referee stopped the fight. This win was significant for Freezy Macbones, especially after he failed to qualify for the Olympics during the African Boxing Olympic qualifiers in September 2023.