French Jewish Woman Stabbed in Her Home in France’s Lyon, Attacker Drew Swastika

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a Jewish woman was stabbed in Lyon, France, and the attacker drew a swastika. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In Lyon, France, a Jewish woman was the victim of a stabbing, and the assailant left a swastika at her residence. Law enforcement was in pursuit of an individual responsible for stabbing and injuring a Jewish woman in Lyon, France, on Saturday. Simultaneously, a swastika was discovered as graffiti at her residence, as confirmed by both the police and the city’s mayor. Lyon Mayor Gregory Doucet expressed his solidarity with the victim and her family, describing the act of violence as unimaginable on the social media platform X. The national police spokesman did not provide additional information about the suspect and refrained from confirming whether the attack was being treated as an anti-Semitic hate crime.

French Jewish Woman Stabbed in Her Home

In various countries worldwide, there has been an increase in reported incidents of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia following Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7. London’s police department reported a staggering increase of 1,353% in recorded antisemitic offenses for this month compared to the same period last year. In parallel, Islamophobic offenses witnessed a 140% surge following the attack by Hamas on Israel. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak strongly denounced the rise in antisemitism as sickening and affirmed that Britain would not tolerate any form of hatred. Monitoring groups, responsible for tracking incidents involving both Jews and Muslims, noted a significant increase in cases following the actions of Hamas militants in Israeli towns and Israel’s response in Gaza. Amid escalating tensions, police in London increased their patrols.

French Jewish Woman Stabbed in Her Home in France’s Lyon

However, they reported 218 antisemitic offenses from October 1 to 18, compared to just 15 during the same period in 2022. Islamophobic offenses also rose to 101 from 42. In a statement, the police expressed regret that despite the heightened officer presence, there had been a notable increase in hate crimes across London. These included incidents involving verbal abuse directed at individuals or groups, both in person and online, as well as crimes motivated by racial or religious prejudice, such as criminal damage.

The police have arrested 21 individuals for hate crime offenses, which include a man apprehended for defacing posters of missing Israelis and another person for graffiti with Islamophobic content on bus stops. The Community Security Trust, a charity offering security advice to the UK’s estimated 280,000 Jewish community, reported 457 antisemitic incidents across the country from October 7 to October 18, following the Hamas attack. TellMama, an organization that monitors anti-Muslim incidents, documented 200 cases until October 16.

