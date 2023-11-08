Fresno County Accident: 1 killed in Single-Car Crash in Fresno County, CCTV Footage

The driver of a silver Honda Accord rolled over and landed on his back after going off Friant Road, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). According to CHP, the male driver was traveling westbound on Friant Road as if he was going down the hill. The CHP said the driver lost control of the vehicle and went across the road, approximately 50 feet down an embankment, where he collided with a tree. CHP said the driver of the Honda Accord, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene of the crash. It is unclear if the driver was impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.